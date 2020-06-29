https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/bezos-owned-twitch-suspends-president-trump-temporarily-hateful-conduct/

Twitch, the streaming service owned by Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, has temporarily suspended the account of President Trump over alleged ‘hateful conduct’. Twitch cited two video clips recently streamed by the Trump channel from the Tulsa rally on June 20 and Trump’s 2015 campaign launch speech.

Twitch posted a snark message on Trump’s now scrubbed clean page, “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

Excerpt via Fox News:

…“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” a Twitch spokesperson told Fox News. TRENDING: MUST READ… Report: Tulsa Arena Management Sabotaged Trump Rally Attendance A rebroadcast of Trump’s 2015 campaign launch — when he famously criticized people crossing the Mexican border to illegally enter the United States — and comments Trump made at his recent Tulsa rally were flagged by Twitch. “To hear directly from the President, people should download the Trump app and text ‘Trump’ to 88022,” Trump’s re-election campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh when asked for comment. Twitch told Fox News it warned the Trump campaign in 2019 when it joined the platform that it would make him adhere to the platform’s terms of service and guidelines… Twitch provided the following Trump rhetoric as specific examples: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people,” Trump once said in a clip that was recently rebroadcast on Twitch. The other example came from Trump’s recent Tulsa rally that was streamed on Twitch: “Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, ‘I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.’ By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping.”…

End excerpt. Please read complete Fox News article at this link.

The suspension by Twitch will likely lead to increased pressure for Twitter, Facebook and other sites to ban President Trump.

Trump told the Federalist in an interview published Saturday he expects to be banned by Twitter before the November election:

…In response to a question on whether he expects to soon be banned by Twitter — where he has over 82 million followers — Trump said: “Yes, I do.” The president believes the ban from the popular platform will happen in the fall before the 2020 election, an opinion shared by others in the White House. For Trump and those close to him, Twitter’s reaction to two recent tweets — including one where he warned rioters against breaking the law — are being taken as warning shots. “Some people say I should join Parler,” Trump said. “Maybe. We do have over 194 million followers, though, across multiple sites.” Trump complimented Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, saying he had been far more open and less biased in his treatment. But as for a Twitter ban: “I expect it will hurt them more than they realize.”…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

