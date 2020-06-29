https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nato-vladimir-putin-democratic-election/2020/06/29/id/974796

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has condemned President Donald Trump for his warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a recent story Russia offered to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers fighting in Afghanistan.

“When I’m president, this and so many abuses will not stand,” Biden told donors Monday, the Washington Examiner reported. “Make no mistake: I’ll confront Putin. I’ll strengthen NATO. I’ll make clear to Putin that they’ll have a price to pay for interference in our democratic processes.”

The former vice president said if he were briefed on the Russian bounty information, he would have alerted the United Nations Security Council. Biden also said he would work “like hell with our allies to impose new sanctions on Russia, identify other opportunities to impose cost, and further isolate Russia on the world stage.”

“There are still a lot of discussion about what the facts are, but if the president knew this and did nothing, it’s outrageous,” Biden said. “It’s clearly a betrayal of a sacred duty to protect troops that he sends into harm’s way.”

Biden ripped Trump denying he got intelligence that Russian officials put a bounty out to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops while the president’s administration attempted to arrange a peace deal with the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” Biden said, attacking the president for inviting Putin to the White House and considering allowing Russia to rejoin the Group of Eight.

Trump has denied he received any intelligence about the Russian bounty.

