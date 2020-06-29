https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-washington-post-editor-deletes-tweet-saying-white-women-lucky-not-calling-revenge/

Democracy dies in darkness, but racism thrives in broad daylight at the Washington Post. Karen Attiah, Global Opinion editor for the Post, posted several racist attacks against white woman on Twitter Sunday, including one that warned white women they are lucky black people aren’t seeking revenge on them for among other grievances voting for President Trump. Attiah deleted that tweet, but tweeted and retweeted several racist tweets about white women. Attiah was born in the U.S. in 1986 to parents who immigrated from Ghana.

Attiah wrote and deleted, “The lies and tears of White women hath wrought: The 1921 Tulsa Massacre, Murder of Emmet Till, Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements, 53% of white women voting for Trump. White women are lucky that we are just calling them “Karens”. And not calling for revenge”

Karen Attiah, Opinion editor at Washington Post, has deleted her “calling for revenge” tweet about white women. pic.twitter.com/DTpoPfEH3A — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) June 29, 2020

Attiah reiterated her warning in a reply that was also deleted, “I’m just saying. Be happy we are calling for equality. And not actual revenge.”

This Big Mood was just deleted, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/RXy529UgYm — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 29, 2020

These tweets by Attiah are still up:

“But here’s the real thing about “Karen” memes. The dark side to handwringing about how Karen” hurts white women’s feelings is that it is a distraction from how everyday white women uphold white supremacy through violence, aggression, and the weaponzing of their gender.”

But here’s the real thing about “Karen” memes. The dark side to handwringing about how Karen” hurts white women’s feelings is that it is a distraction from how everyday white women uphold white supremacy through violence, aggression, and the weaponzing of their gender. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

Attiah says we are on our way to a new language to describe white women, perhaps “toxic white women femininity”.

We are on our way to a new language, I believe. These things take time. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

Attiah attacks a woman of color for not being anti-white enough.

“If you’re more worried about white women’s feelings than about how they uphold white supremacy… then…Well, this is how white supremacy works. In real-time….Maybe consider that we did that before. For generations. And it didn’t work. And yes, other POC can and often do reinforce white supremacy by siding with and coddling the dominant group rather than those who are on the receiving end of racism and abuse.”

If you’re more worried about white women’s feelings than about how they uphold white supremacy… then… Well, this is how white supremacy works. In real-time. https://t.co/8vMYvZINI7 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

Maybe consider that we did that before. For generations. And it didn’t work. And yes, other POC can and often do reinforce white supremacy by siding with and coddling the dominant group rather than those who are on the receiving end of racism and abuse. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

Attiah retweeted a reiteration of her talk of revenge against white women and white people that said, “I mean. White women … white people … are lucky we are just calling and saying and doing a whole lot of things that are really sit-the-hell-down-fine compared to what we could be calling and saying and doing.”

I mean. White women … white people … are lucky we are just calling and saying and doing a whole lot of things that are really sit-the-hell-down-fine compared to what we could be calling and saying and doing. — Come Through with Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) June 28, 2020

Apparently what triggered Attiah was a CBS Sunday Morning report on the shaming of bossy white women with the slang name “Karen” and warning of its abuse.

“THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS THE K-WORD KAREN IS NOT THE N-WORD FOR WHITE WOMEN STOP 🗣THIS 🗣WHITEWASHED 🗣FOOLISHNESS 🗣 Angrily yours, A Black Karen”

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS THE K-WORD KAREN IS NOT THE N-WORD FOR WHITE WOMEN STOP 🗣THIS 🗣WHITEWASHED 🗣FOOLISHNESS 🗣 Angrily yours, A Black Karen — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2020

.@Faith_Salie on using the “K-word”: Karen What started as a woke joke – social media slang for shameless characters ripe for public shaming – has become a weapon https://t.co/0JDZztVbYV pic.twitter.com/geqTxUORDL — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) June 28, 2020

