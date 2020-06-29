https://www.westernjournal.com/1-year-old-child-among-18-dead-47-wounded-one-weekend-chicago-shootings-2/

Two children and a teenager were among 18 people who were reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend amid calls from activists to defund police departments, according to a Monday report. The shootings bring Chicago’s homicide totals to 300 so far in 2020, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday morning. The city didn’t hit that…

