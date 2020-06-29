https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-another-shooting-chaz-chop-autonomous-zone-seattle-livestream/

There was another shooting in the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” of Seattle around 3 a.m. on Monday morning — this is the fifth one since rioters took over the area.

A livestreamer at the scene said that they believed there are at least two people shot, one to the head.

At least one of the victims was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle by the time police arrived.

“We just heard shot after shot after shot,” a livestreamer on the scene said. “There are at least two victims, there may be a third that was shot about an hour ago, I can’t confirm that.” He added that it seemed like a car had pulled up and began firing from the vehicle.

#CHAZ

5th shooting can be heard on video. CHAZinite tries to kill the camera with a laser.pic.twitter.com/9l2bjx3WOP — M101 News Network ⚔️ (@NewsM101) June 29, 2020

A livestreamer on the scene says this is the vehicle the shooter was driving, they circled doing a drive by and crashed through the barricade before being stopped “by force” by CHAZ/CHOP security. https://t.co/pvm3L1EBgU pic.twitter.com/XoPefr8nt1 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

A person who was on the scene tweeted that “2 gunmen in the SUV shot multiple times each after driving into #CHAZ past barricades. Both critical. 2 chop vehicles transported 1 each to ER. I assisted w & rode w 1st victim 2 harborview ED.”

2 gunmen in the SUV shot multiple times each after driving into #CHAZ past barricades. Both critical. 2 chop vehicles transported 1 each to ER. I assisted w & rode w 1st victim 2 harborview ED — Beautiful Villain (@Villain_Phoenix) June 29, 2020

Rioters took over a six square block area of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood earlier this month. They have been allowed to continue their game with the blessing of Mayor Jenny Durkan. She has compared the chaos to a “block party.”

There have now been five shootings in the “autonomous zone” in recent weeks.

Following a shooting in the zone earlier this month, the Seattle Police Department was prevented from being able to reach the victim due to the “protesters.” They also shared of video of what happened when they went there.

[embedded content]

The brother of CHAZ shooting victim Lorenzo Anderson, who was killed there earlier this month. has claimed that the “protesters” hid his sibling from him as he laid dying inside a tent.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be updating as more information becomes available.

