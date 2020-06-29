https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-democrat-party-begins-demonizing-mount-rushmore-refers-to-july-4-celebration-as-glorifying-white-supremacy

The Democrat Party began attacking Mount Rushmore on Monday night from their official Twitter account and referred to upcoming Independence Day celebrations at the famed monument as “glorifying white supremacy.”

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the Democrats wrote. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

The Democrat Party linked to an article from the far-left British newspaper The Guardian, which promoted the extreme view that Mount Rushmore is a “symbol of white supremacy.”

The tweet sparked instant and widespread backlash, and was quickly deleted by the party after only being up for approximately an hour.

The Democrats think Mt Rushmore is a display of white supremacy.

