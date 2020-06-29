https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/catholic-man-press-charges-black-lives-matter-mob-beat-st-louis-statue-praying-peace-video/

Last week the Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park in St. Louis City.

The radical left wants the St. Louis statue removed.

Several priests showed up at the statue on Saturday to pray around the time of our rally.

One local priest was heckled and harassed while he tried to explain the history of St. Louis of France.

The mob threatened to take the St. Louis Cathedral next!

Local leftist activists planned a counter protest against the Christian prayer rally. They smeared our gathering as a KKK rally. Of course, their lies put our lives in danger.

Several families, local Christians, Catholics and Jews came to join our prayer rally on Saturday at noon.

The unruly leftist mob screamed at us, flipped us off, threatened several people and blew horns as we recited a rosary.

Following the rally at least three Christians were beaten after most of the people left.

One man was ganged up on and beaten in the face.

This is how racists should be treated.

I’m not even gonna worry about blurring dude’s face cuz it’s already everywhere. He’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/CWYrusyqk7 — Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 29, 2020

Another man was beaten with a stick.



Here’s the video:

And at least one more person was beaten at the statue of St. Louis.

Three Christians were beaten. They dared to pray at the Statue of St. Louis.

More fake news from @gatewaypundit. It was 3 of em that got they ass beat. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J2Kp9uXm0u — Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 28, 2020

On Sunday Conor Martin, one of the men beaten in the street by Black Lives Matter, announced he will press charges against the men who spit on him and assaulted him.

Yesterday, while praying for peace and unity in our city and the protection of the Saint Louis statue, Black Lives Matter protesters started to harass, berate, and assault the Catholics that were peacefully praying. We did nothing in retaliation (Thread with documentation) 1/8 pic.twitter.com/3jLDZUwDvY — Conor Martin (@CMartinForMO) June 28, 2020

At that moment someone in the crowd poured an unidentified liquid on the older man, pictured below protecting his head, and was then attacked by a violent individual, also pictured below attacking the elderly man. 3/8 pic.twitter.com/3f42ArYcFl — Conor Martin (@CMartinForMO) June 28, 2020

They took his walking stick from him and when he didn’t react they knocked his hat off of his head, called him a skin head, and attacked him. At this point I intervened to pull the attacker off of my friend, and I was attacked by the mob and the attacker. 5/8 — Conor Martin (@CMartinForMO) June 28, 2020

The righteous must defend themselves, as the it appears the government no longer is. I hope @realDonaldTrump, @GovParsonMO, @HawleyMO, @RoyBlunt, @DrSamPage, @LydaKrewson and all other public officials address this, as if this problem isn’t corrected, it will only get worse. 7/8 — Conor Martin (@CMartinForMO) June 28, 2020

Please continue to pray for peace as we go through this frightening time in our nations history. “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven”

-Matthew 5:10 8/8 — Conor Martin (@CMartinForMO) June 28, 2020

