Intelligence assessing that Russia had offered bounties to incentivize Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops in Afghanistan was included in one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpIntelligence suggests Russian bounties led to deaths of several US troops in Afghanistan: report Obama called Philonise Floyd before brother’s memorial service: NYT President Trump tries to cover his tracks by attacking the rule of law MORE’s daily briefings in the spring, CNN reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.

The official reportedly said the assessment was backed up by “several pieces of information” that supported the view that there was an effort by the Russian intelligence unit, the GRU, to pay bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, but added that there was also information that did not corroborate this view.

“This was a big deal. When it’s about U.S. troops you go after it 100 percent, with everything you got,” the official said.

Trump has denied being briefed on the matter, and CNN reported that he doesn’t always read his President’s Daily Brief from cover to cover.

The official told the news network the information was serious enough for the National Security Council staff to hold a meeting during the spring to discuss “possible response options.”

A White House spokesperson declined to comment to The Hill about the CNN report.

On Sunday, Trump denied ever being briefed about the “so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians,” after multiple news sources, beginning with The New York Times, reported on intelligence information about the Russian bounties.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the Russian bounties had led to deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an ‘anonymous source’ by the Fake News @nytimes,” Trump tweeted.

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us. Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden’s record-setting tax increases will take your money — and your job Cable networks pooling convention coverage to reduce number of employees Biden on Trump sharing video of protester shouting ‘white power’: He ‘has picked a side’ MORE & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?” he added.

Asked about the reports during a briefing Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there’s “no consensus within the intelligence community” on the veracity of the intelligence and denied that Trump was briefed on the information.

“He was not briefed on this and neither was the vice president,” McEnany said.

“There’s no consensus in the intel community, and, in fact, there are dissenting opinions from some within it,” she added.

Pressed on whether the information was in the president’s daily briefing, McEnany said, “he was not personally briefed on the matter.”

“That is all I can share with you today, is that both the CIA Director, the national security advisor, and the chief of staff can all confirm neither the president or the vice president was briefed,” she added.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding answers regarding the reports about the Russian bounties, including Republicans who are often hesitant to confront Trump.

