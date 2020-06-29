https://www.dailywire.com/news/colin-kaepernick-netflix-series-coming-soon

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the man who launched the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem at sporting events, will be getting a scripted Netflix series about his life

According to Fox News, Kaepernick will be teaming with “Selma” and “13th” director Ava DuVernay for the series, “Colin in Black & White,” which will focus on the athlete’s “formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

The series will be six episodes, which the former quarterback and Black Lives Matter activist will narrate.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally,” DuVernay said in a press release on Monday. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Kaepernick said he is honored to help bring his story to life as a black man adopted into a white neighborhood.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” said Kaepernick. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Cindy Holland, vice president of Original Content for Netflix, said the streaming giant is proud to bring Colin’s story to life.

“We’re proud to bring Colin’s experience and his creative vision to life as he joins Ava to share his powerful story and message with all our members around the world,” said Holland. “It is an unparalleled union of two strong and defining voices coming together to tell the story about what it’s like to be Black in America.”

Following the violent protests and riots in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Colin Kaepernick opposed civil protests, arguing that civility “leads to death.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick tweeted. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”

Back in 2016, Kaepernick launched a protest movement when he said that America has been allowing cops to “murder” black people and demanded that police officers undergo further training.

“People of color have been targeted by police,” Kaepernick said. “So that’s a large part of it and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that’s something that this country has to change. There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable. Make those standards higher. You have people that practice law and are lawyers and go to school for eight years, but you can become a cop in six months and don’t have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist.”

