Colin Kaepernick’s life will now be the subject of a new Netflix series. The scripted drama, entitled ‘Colin in Black & White,’ is a collaborative effort between the athlete and award-winning filmmaker Ava Marie DuVernay, who will bring Kaepernick’s formative years to life in six episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kaepernick will narrate the series, which will feature an actor playing a younger version of him.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” said DuVernay. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Kaepernick ignited a widespread movement in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem in protest to police brutality and racial injustice ahead of a San Francisco 49ers game. The following year he opted out of his contract with the 49ers, and made himself a free agent and hasn’t been signed by another team since.

He then filed a grievance against the league later that year, alleging collusion to keep him off a roster by team owners, and reached a settlement in early 2018 after an arbitrator ruled the case could go to trial. Renewed interest in Kaepernick was sparked amid the #BlackLivesMatter movement that erupted shortly after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said of ‘Colin in Black & White.’ “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

The script for the upcoming series will be written by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, who also will work as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick.

“We’re proud to bring Colin’s experience and his creative vision to life as he joins Ava to share his powerful story and message with all our members around the world,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of originals at Netflix. “It is an unparalleled union of two strong and defining voices coming together to tell the story about what it’s like to be Black in America.”

