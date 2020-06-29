https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/commie-de-blasio-announces-proposal-cut-1-billion-nyc-police-department-complete-mission-make-nyc-unlivable/

De Blasio’s New York City

Shootings are up 51% in New York City year over year.

Rioters trashed the the city earlier this month.

And De Blasio killed the business community during his COVID-19 lockdown.

But De Blasio is going to cut $1 billion from the police force.

Get out while you can.

TRENDING: MUST READ… Report: Tulsa Arena Management Sabotaged Trump Rally Attendance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]