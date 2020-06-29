https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/company-serving-american-consumers-200-years/

How long would you think an American company would need to be around for you to trust that they offered a quality product? Ten years? 50 years? How about 200 years?

Jacob Bromwell has been making kitchenware and housewares products in America since 1819, making it the oldest known manufacturer of tin and stainless steel products in the United States. Think about it. When Abraham Lincoln became president in 1860, Jacob Bromwell had already been in business for 41 years.

These American-made products may cost a little more, but many Americans have emphasized that cost is not a roadblock to making a purchase. In a recent survey, 78% percent said they would be willing to pay more for products if the company that made them moved manufacturing out of China.

With Jacob Bromwell, however, moving manufacturing to China (or any other foreign country, for that matter) is not going to happen. From their authentic flasks (I own two) and their classic colander (which I own as well) to their legendary flour sifter and world-famous grater, you won’t be disappointed with any Jacob Bromwell product.

Jacob Bromwell stands behind the quality of every product they manufacture. They offer a lifetime guarantee that covers each item for the lifetime of the product, failure of workmanship or craftsmanship, failure of materials, and production defects. Jacob Bromwell guarantees that every item purchased will meet your high standards, or you can return it for either an exchange or refund (your choice) – no questions asked! It’s quite a challenge to find a better guarantee than that. And shipping is free on any order over $250.

You’ll also want to check out Jacob Bromwell’s bestsellers, which right now feature Nostalgic Cooling Racks (set of two) and the Old Fashioned Potato Baker made out of durable stainless steel. And, of course, they’re guaranteed to last a lifetime.

When you visit the Jacob Bromwell website, you’ll want to join their VIP newsletter for exclusive offers and promotions, so that you can be entered to win a $1,000 store credit.

And right now, Jacob Bromwell is having their huge Annual 4th of July Blowout Sale during the entire 4th of July weekend. Customers will be able to get up to an incredible 90% off select Jacob Bromwell products. All of the products will be available for purchase at this special site.

Jacob Bromwell always stands ready to support all of their great products with several accessories. Custom Flask Wraps made of American leather are available for any of their flasks (like the one I own). And why not keep your Jacob Bromwell flasks looking great by using their Sterling Copper Polish? And any copper flask you order comes with an attractive wooden gift box, handmade from solid American Pine, and features the Jacob Bromwell® mark on the cover.

The bottom line is that you simply cannot go wrong with Jacob Bromwell. With their lifetime guarantee, whatever you buy is guaranteed to last. There are no cheaply made or foreign-made products or parts that you’ll have to repair or replace down the road. With Jacob Bromwell, one purchase and you’re done – for life!

Whether you’re looking for a quality American-made product for yourself or maybe a gift for someone else, Jacob Bromwell is always a unique option. And if you are in search of that unique gift, the Annual 4th of July Blowout Sale is a great way to get a jump on Christmas shopping this year. Now more than ever, we need to support our economy by buying products made in America by American workers if we want to help get our country’s prosperity going again. Jacob Bromwell has always been all about that. And they always will be.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written five books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book ” UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We,” was printed in January 2020.

