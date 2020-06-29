http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mjwwKHAfEo0/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to shut down for at least 30 days in response to the state experiencing a spike in Chinese coronavirus cases.

The directive, which included movie theaters and water parks, will take effect at 8:00 p.m. local time.

#Arizona shuts down bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubings in response to the increase of #COVID19 in the state. 30 day targeted shut down. pic.twitter.com/bB4WDMIiet — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) June 29, 2020

“We are pumping the brakes in Arizona,” Ducey said of the decision.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

