http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mjwwKHAfEo0/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to shut down for at least 30 days in response to the state experiencing a spike in Chinese coronavirus cases.

The directive, which included movie theaters and water parks, will take effect at 8:00 p.m. local time.

“We are pumping the brakes in Arizona,” Ducey said of the decision. 

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...