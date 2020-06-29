https://www.dailywire.com/news/course-correct-trump-tells-advisers-hes-losing-gets-more-involved-sources-say

While most of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity, former Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg was willing to go on the record with his bleak assessment of the president’s re-election outlook. “Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president,” Nunberg told Politico.

Multiple polls show Trump below 40% support in a head-to-head with Biden. Should his support consistently drop to 35%, said Nunberg, Trump could be facing “realistically a 400-plus electoral vote loss and the president would need to strongly reconsider whether he wants to continue to run as the Republican presidential nominee.”

Sources say the realization that his re-election is growing increasingly less likely has resulted in multiple changes behind the scenes in an attempt “to correct course.”

Following the Tulsa rally, Trump has reportedly begun “to take a more hands-on role in the campaign and has expressed openness to adding more people to the team.” Sources say Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be even more involved with his re-election efforts, while Trump’s campaign has begun to focus more on battleground states, polls from which consistently show Biden ahead, at times by wide margins.

Real Clear Politics’ average of the most recent national polls shows Biden leading Trump by an average of 9.2 points (49.5 – 40.3%). The averages show Trump trailing by more than 8 points in Michigan, more than 6 points in Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, by 4 points in Arizona, and by 2.4 points in North Carolina.

