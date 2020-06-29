https://www.theblaze.com/news/grocery-store-tantrum-face-masks

A Texas grocery shopper apparently was fed up with being told to wear a mask while shopping and decided to throw a fit as well as a cart full of food all over the floor in response.

A video posted Sunday showed a woman who said she was from Dallas standing in the checkout tossing goods from her cart while littering the air with expletives. TMZ reported that the incident took place inside what appears to be a Fiesta Mart in Dallas.

According to the New York Post, the scene was preceded by someone asking the woman to put on a face mask — a request that did not thrill her.

“Over a dumbass motherf***ing mask … f***in’ dumb,” she began, Heavy reported.

“I don’t give a f***, I’m from Dallas. Your dumbass motherf***ing rules and your dumbass motherf***ing s**t,” the woman added as she continued to throw the store’s property on the floor.

“Put all that s**t the f*** back,” she ordered to the store employees who dared ask her to don a mask. “I don’t give a f***.”

“I got a f***ing mask,” she concludes.

Wait. What was that last line?

“I got a f***ing mask.”

That’s right, she had a mask in her hand the whole time.

As the Post noted, the woman’s tirade seems to be fairly hypocritical considering she appears to be holding a mask in her hand while destroying store property and waves it as she makes her exit.

Content warning: rough language and disturbing footage of grown woman acting like a child

