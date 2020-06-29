http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ztdu03H-FfE/

The BBC may have discovered that the countryside… is racist.

According to its rural affairs programme Countryfile – where, thanks to uber woke presenters like Chris Packham, the emphasis is very much on the first syllable — “many Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups see the countryside as being a white environment.”

Well perhaps some of them do. But judging by the thousands of angry responses to the BBC’s race-baiting tweet, there are a lot of people in Britain – both white and non-white – who object very strongly to having the natural landscape used by the BBC as a political football to advance its woke agenda.

