As Democrats push to expand vote-by-mail measures amid the coronavirus pandemic to encourage voter turnout, many are worried about what challenges will arise on Election Day, McClatchy DC reports.

Democrat strategists are concerned about technology failing, legal challenges over ballots and a possible delay in election results if absentee ballots do not make it in on time to be counted.

“The thing that I am probably most concerned about is voting in this country,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe on his podcast.

She said the Biden campaign is running ads dedicated to voter education.

In addition to voter turnout, Democrats are working to limit any issues with staffing and technology before November’s presidential election. Some states have already experienced issues with their primary elections.

Georgia’s primary election was not smooth, with people standing in lines to vote until after midnight, polling locations being changed and allegations of disenfranchisement of Black voters.

“Georgia is the poster child for this dysfunction,” Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said during a recent U.S. House committee hearing.

The Democratic National Convention’s director of voter protection told McClatchy that even with more people voting by mail, there will still be people who want to vote in person.

“I think the thought was, maybe, well, we’re going to mail ballots, so more people will vote by mail and we don’t need as many in-person voting locations. I think what you’ve seen in Georgia and Nevada, specifically, is that that’s not true,” Reyna Walters-Morgan said. “You can’t replace in-person voting locations. You have to have enough in-person voting options available because even if you do mail those ballots, people are still going to show up.”

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore called her state’s primary “catastrophic” after voters waited in long lines and thousands reported they did not receive requested absentee ballots.

“We are going to have smart codes on the ballots so people can track their ballots like you would a package,” Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

Dan Kanninen, a strategist who worked for Mike Bloomberg and President Obama, told McClatchy that an election can be impacted, especially in swing states, if people can’t vote.

“What I worry about is going into an election three, four, five points up … that could be impacted in close swing states if people don’t have the ability to cast votes,” Kanninen said.

