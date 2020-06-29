https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/developing-seattle-police-chief-confirms-victims-mornings-shooting-chaz-chop-black-males-one-dead-one-fighting-life/

Black lives matter, right?

As previously reported, there was another shooting in the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” of Seattle around 3 a.m. on Monday morning — this is the fifth one since rioters took over the area.

Early this morning it was reported that two people were shot, one to the head.

A person who was on the scene tweeted that “2 gunmen in the SUV shot multiple times each after driving into #CHAZ past barricades. Both critical. 2 chop vehicles transported 1 each to ER. I assisted w & rode w 1st victim 2 harborview ED.”

At least one of the victims was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle by the time police arrived.

The Seattle Police Chief confirmed later Monday morning that both victims of the shooting in CHAZ/CHOP were black males.

One black male is dead and the other is fighting for his life.

DEVELOPING: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best confirms both victims of this morning’s #CHOP shooting are black males. One dead, one fighting for his life. Says witnesses are not being cooperative. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 29, 2020

This is the second murder in CHAZ/CHOP in the last week.

The Mayor of Seattle should be charged with murder for allowing Black Lives Matter militants and Antifa domestic terrorists to set up an “autonomous zone.”

