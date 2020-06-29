https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-jumps-500-start-week-boeing-apple-rise/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose sharply to start the week Monday as Wall Street cheered news on Boeing and traders shrugged off the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 472 points higher, or 1.9%. The S&P 500 was up 1.3% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1%.

Shares of Dow-member Boeing rose 11.3% as certification flights for the Boeing 737 Max began Monday. The test is seen by investors as a critical step in Boeing’s worst-ever corporate crisis, which began in March 2019 after two crashes in five months killed 346 people.

