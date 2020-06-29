https://www.theblaze.com/news/chop-shooting-death-black-teen

The police chief of Seattle is fed up with the violence in and around the “CHOP” encampment after a fourth shooting took the life of a black 16-year-old and injured another 14-year-old.

The shooting occurred on Monday morning and was captured on surveillance video.

“Enough is enough here,” Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said on Monday. “Two men are dead and a child, a 14-year-old, is hospitalized, and we don’t know what is going to happen to that kid.”

Best was referring to a previous shooting where a 19-year-old died and another suffered serious injuries.

On Monday, police responded to multiple reports that shots had been fired at a white Jeep parked near one of the barriers set up around the encampment.

CHOP encampment “medics” brought the two victims to a hospital where one died.

KING-TV reported that some witnesses said the victims in the Jeep were driving erratically and had shot at protesters. Some reports indicated that they were shot by “security” members of the CHOP encampment.

Best told reporters that there were no suspects and witnesses were uncooperative with the police.

“Detectives are trying to get information from other witnesses, but as has been the case in other crime scenes up in this area, people are not being cooperative with our requests for help,” she said.

She also indicated that the car had been rifled through and the contents disturbed before detectives could investigate.

“Two African American men dead at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter. But they’re gone, they’re dead now and we’ve had multiple other incidents — assaults, rape, robbery, shootings — and so this is something that’s going to need to change,” Best concluded.

On Sunday, Seattle officials said CHOP would be dismantled, but it still remains intact.

Here’s a local news video about the lethal shooting:

[embedded content]

4th shooting near Seattle’s CHOP zone in 9 days investigated



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

