Apparently not even “The Golden Girls” are safe from the radical woke cult’s long left arm of the law.

The Hollywood Reporter said Hulu has removed an episode of the beloved 1980s sitcom in which two characters are wearing mud facial masks, which are mistaken for blackface.

What’s the deal?

The 1988 episode “Mixed Blessings” focuses on Michael, the son of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), who’s planning on marrying Lorraine, a much older black woman. Dorothy has a problem with the couple’s age difference while Lorraine’s mother disapproves because of Michael’s race: “No daughter of mine is marrying some skinny white boy.”

Just before that moment, Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) walk into the room wearing their mud facial masks. Rose picks up on the awkward moment: “This is mud on our faces; we’re not really black.” And prior to that line, Lorraine’s mother assumes Dorothy — who brings a feather duster to the door when she answers it — is the maid. Basically it’s one misunderstanding after another.

Pushback

But not everybody applauded the move.

“That Golden Girls episode isn’t blackface. What the hell?” author Roxane Gay tweeted, before adding in a follow-up tweet that removing the episode “is weird, counterproductive, and stupid. It diminishes the effort to actually end racism. It’s just so dumb.”

Podcaster and author Erica Williams Simon tweeted that Rose and Blanche “were in mud masks not blackface” and asked “in what world does ‘Stop killing us’ sound like ‘Please remove episodes of Golden Girls’? I didn’t see that ask on anyone’s protest sign.”

She added in a follow-up tweet: “To be clear: I’m not ‘attacking’ Hulu. I would just hate for the seriousness of this moment and movement to get lost in symbolic (and sometimes silly) overcorrections. Impact on real lives should be the measure of any change worthy of a PR push.”

Hulu didn’t respond to requests for comment from several outlets.

Here’s the scene that takes place just after Rose and Blanche walk in wearing their mud masks:

