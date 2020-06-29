http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nCGZaA8KSW0/

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage blasted Boris Johnson for failing to confront the Marxist Black Lives Matter UK movement, saying that the prime minister is “trapped” by a politically correct culture.

On Monday, Mr Farage said that Black Lives Matter UK — in their efforts to purge historical figures for real or perceived racism — will create an environment in which every “single national hero that we’ve ever had in this country is traduced and removed from our history books”.

“That’s where I’m afraid Boris Johnson and the government have gone along with this PC woke agenda. Not one of them has dared to stand up and say: ‘Look, when it comes to racial equality, we are totally and utterly committed to making sure this country is as fair as possible. But we will not bow down before the mob, and we certainly won’t appease an organisation like Black Lives Matter,’” the Brexit Party leader told Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO.

“The disconnect between what is being said in Westminster, what is being said by the vast majority of mainstream media, and where the British public are, is as big a gulf as I have ever seen,” he said. He added that voters want “real leadership and they want plain speaking, and I think Boris needs to get out of this PC culture that he’s rather found himself trapped in”.

‘FREE PALESTINE’ – Black Lives Matter UK Attacks ‘Israel’s Settler Colonial Pursuits’ https://t.co/AQEIjbBgKP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 28, 2020

In response to the organisers of Black Lives Matter UK tweeting out anti-Zionist rhetoric against “Israel’s settler colonial pursuits“, Mr Farage lamented that large swaths of the British political establishment, the media, and cultural elites have come out in support for the organisation while being ignorant or willfully blind to their radical far-left agenda.

The Brexit Party leader said that it is “classic of the hard-left Marxist: their absolute hatred of Israel, of anything to do with Israel, and support of Palestinian causes… even those Palestinian causes that are damn dangerous.”

WATCH: ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ Protester Claims ‘Racism Only Exists Because of Capitalism’ https://t.co/Odi9pOKBON — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 29, 2020

Mr Farage went on to warn that over the course of the next few weeks, “something will happen” as a result of the anti-police agenda being pushed by the Black Lives Matter UK movement and the capitulation of the British establishment.

“We’ve had the Prime Minister, senior politicians, we’ve had most of our mainstream media, and many of the big corporate companies supporting Black Lives Matter… Premier League footballers putting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their shirts, and much of this has been done in ignorance, much of it’s being done in fear. People just did not examine what was really behind it,” Farage said.

He said that there “will be an incident something will happen and the pendulum will swing rapidly the other way, and we will ask ourselves: ‘Why did we go along with this mania without ever examining what it really stood for?’”

Ahead of a spate of “street parties” turned riots in London, the leading Brexiteer predicted that “law and order” will become the most important issue of the 2020s, defining this decade just as the campaign to leave the European Union defined the last.

Orban Laments ‘Firestorm of Violence’ as Police Branded ‘Racist’ and ‘Humiliated on the Streets’ https://t.co/Uql7sprgvt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 29, 2020

