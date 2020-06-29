https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-streaming-louis-farrakhan-message

Fox network’s “Fox Soul” will be streaming a live “Message of Hope” from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Saturday, July 4.

Farrakhan is reportedly set to deliver a message from “God” during the event.

What are the details?

In a since-deleted tweet, Fox Soul wrote, “LIVE ON FOX SOUL: THE CRITERION THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN will deliver his MESSAGE TO AMERICA on JULY 4th at 11 am ET/8 AM PT.”

Image source: Wayback Machine screenshot

Farrakhan also tweeted the message as one that “God has formed in me.”

“It is for every inhabitant of this planet,” he wrote. “If it is the Will of God, I will deliver it to the world on July 4th.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Nation of Islam as a hate group and says that the group’s “theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric of its leaders have earned the NOI a prominent position in the ranks of organized hate.”

On its website, Fox Soul says it is “a new live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer.”

“The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers,” the website adds.

FOX network launched Fox Soul in January.

What else?

On Monday, CNN host Jake Tapper took notice of Fox Soul’s Independence Day programming and called the network out for the Nation of Islam leader’s special.

He wrote, “Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

Rapper Ice-T fired back, writing, “Watch your mouth Jake.”

(H/T: Newsbusters)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

