The new Fox “Soul” network on July Fourth will air a “Message to America” from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a known racist and homophobe who has sought to incite violence in the U.S. for decades.

Farrakhan, a black supremacist and anti-Semite, will deliver his remarks — dubbed “The Criterion: Aa Announcement to the World,” at 11 a.m. EDT on America’s birthday.

LIVE ON FOX SOUL: THE CRITERION

THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN will deliver his MESSAGE TO AMERICA on JULY 4th at 11am ET / 8am PT. For More information visit https://t.co/cQCGt59mm7 and tune into FOX https://t.co/ZQ7BibvsBi or Download the FOX SOUL APP pic.twitter.com/CdJoQLcEnP — foxsoultv (@foxsoultv) June 26, 2020

“The main FOX network launched Fox Soul in January in an effort to reach African American audiences — and to reach beyond the conservative branding of Fox News. Fox Soul offers four hours of streaming programming daily,” Breitbart reported.

Farrakhan has spewed hate for decades. In 2018, he compared Jews to termites, and that same year was blasted for defending the use of the phrase “death to America” on a visit to Iran.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, called on Fox Soul to cancel the program.

“@AmericansAA calls upon @FOXTV to immediately cancel the planned JULY 4 broadcast of Dishonorable Minister of Hate @LouisFarrakhan on @[email protected] considers the Nation of Islam to be an extremist hate group. So why amplify this hateful voice?!#CancelFarrakhanNow!” he wrote.

.@AmericansAA calls upon @FOXTV to immediately cancel the planned JULY 4 broadcast of Dishonorable Minister of Hate @LouisFarrakhan on @foxsoultv@splcenter considers the Nation of Islam to be an extremist hate group. So why amplify this hateful voice?!#CancelFarrakhanNow! pic.twitter.com/FJo632h4cR — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 28, 2020

