Listen to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s “Message to America” on July 4 on Fox Soul Network.

The address “The Criterion: Announcement to the World” will air at 11 a.m. EST, the network tweeted on Thursday, according to Breitbart.

The tweet announcing the date and time of the broadcast is no longer available on the social media platform.

Farrakhan has been known to spew hateful rhetoric against Jews, gay people and Americans.

Fox network launched Fox Soul in January. The channel features four hours of streaming programming daily. The channel is geared toward reaching African American audiences, according to Breitbart.

Former New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism Dov Hikind urged Fox Soul to cancel the program via Twitter.

He called Farrakhan, who is known as the “Honorable” Minister, the “Dishonorable Minister of Hate.”

He demanded the network to “immediately cancel” the broadcast of the “extremist hate group.”

“So why amplify this hateful voice?!” he wrote, adding #CancelFarrakhanNow!

His tweet was posted with along with a video where he called Farrakhan “dangerous” and the “Hitler of our time.”

