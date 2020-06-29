http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-chUcgDbOtY/

During an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who recently released a tell-all memoir critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Gaetz rejected Bolton and former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol’s view of the Trump administration and downplayed Bolton’s role at the White House.

“You are right that Bill Kristol and John Bolton represent a vision of conservativism that would have us invade everywhere and invite everyone,” he said. “I think that John Bolton has been in favor of 10 out of the last three wars and would probably start four more of them by lunchtime tomorrow if he could. He was largely a mascot in the Trump administration who used to troll Iran. His advice was never taken, and so he was resentful. But it’s important that President Trump’s vision for putting our people and our country first, demanding that our allies pay their fair share, re-domesticating our manufacturing so that we are more resilient.”

“That will prevail in the message worthy of delivering because if you look at the vision from the radical left, they would lock you in your home,” Gaetz continued. “They would make your business illegal. Then they would put an ‘open for business’ sign at the border, inviting MS-13 to move in next door while regular Americans are just disarmed. So, if we want to have safe streets and stable communities, if we want families that are able to be secure in their economic and physical future, then my suggestion is that we rally to this America-first vision. It will prevail over the America-last views of Kristol and Bolton.”

