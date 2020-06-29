http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/l08I64siMtc/32965883

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained one Haitian man who was likely traveling with five to six individuals. Agents are searching the area for the vessel that landed near 2348 South Ocean Boulevard. According to officials, residents notified Palm Beach police before sunrise of suspicious activity near the gulf. Agents say it’s likely the landing happened during the early hours. The vessel likely made the drop off and turned around. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office helicopter is assisting with locating the boat.

