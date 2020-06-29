https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-hickenlooper-governor-native-american-indigenous/2020/06/29/id/974802

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is feeling the heat after pictures of him mocking Native Americans by wearing a Native war bonnet have appeared online.

Hickenlooper, a Democratic Senate candidate, was criticized in a letter written to the Native American leaders for attending the One Shot Antelope Hunt in 2018 event, which often features people dressed in Native American stereotypes. Those who won this event wore headdresses and anyone who lost were referred to as “squaw,” an offensive tribal term, while wearing female Native Americans clothing.

In photos, Hickenlooper wore both outfits.

“Gov. Hickenlooper displayed an unacceptable lack of judgment in choosing to participate in this event, while disrespecting Indigenous women and appropriating traditional dress of Native peoples,” the group wrote.

“And not only has Gov. Hickenlooper repeatedly harmed the Native community, but he has also been exposed for mocking the struggles of Black and Latinx Americans. A video has recently come to light where he is seen bragging about his cooperation with ICE in the detention of undocumented immigrants,” the letter added.

The group is demanding Hickenlooper drop out of the race for U.S. Senate, in which he is scheduled to face off in the primary against Andrew Romanoff this Tuesday. The winner will go up against Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

“We are disappointed to see the disturbing photos of Gov. Hickenlooper mocking indigenous people,” MoveOn tweeted. “It is equally disturbing that he has also mocked the struggles of Black and Latinx communities. The Governor has displayed a shocking lack of judgment. As a candidate vying for the democratic nomination, he should make an immediate and serious commitment to repair the harm he has caused.”

