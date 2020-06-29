https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/think-time-ny-times-washington-post-return-pulitzers-kayleigh-mcenany-dunks-garbage-websites-ny-times-wapo-walks-off-stage-video/

White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany held a press conference on Monday morning following a weekend of hysterical fake news reports that Russia was paying the Taliban to shoot US soldiers and somehow it was Donald Trump’s fault.

On Sunday Speaker Pelosi ran with the faulty report saying Russia must have something on President Trump.

But, as usual, it was all fake news. The White House disputed the leak to The New York Times. President Trump had never been briefed on the matter.

On Monday after several questions from the fake news reporters and liberal activists, Kayleigh answered one final question on the matter and called for The New York Times and Washington Post to return the Pulitzers on the Russia hoax.

Then she walked off like a boss.

EPIC.

Start @1:15

[embedded content]