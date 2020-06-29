https://www.dailywire.com/news/iran-issues-arrest-warrant-for-president-trump

Iran has issued an “arrest warrant” for President Donald Trump for his role in the January killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top military commander and the world’s No. 1 terrorist at the time.

According to the country’s Fars News Agency, Iranian officials said “red alerts” were issued for Trump and 35 other officials from numerous countries. Iran wants Interpol, an international law enforcement organization, to find and arrest them. While Iran did not identify the foreign officials, they said Trump “stands at the top of the list and will be prosecuted” when he leaves office.

“Thirty-six individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the U.S. and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol,” Tehran’s Prosecutor-General Ali Alqasi Meh said, Fars reported.

All 36, including Trump, are accused of “murder and terrorist action.”

Trump ordered the U.S. military to launch an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport that took out Soleimani, who was then the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite unit of the country’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Trump and other U.S. officials said Soleimani was responsible to orchestrating attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, both against U.S. troops and contractors.

Days after the airstrike, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at U.S. forces stationed at Iraq’s al-Asad Air Base, injuring U.S. military members, some of whom suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Retired Gen. David Petraeus said in January that it is “impossible to overstate” the significance of Trump’s order to take out Soleimani, calling the strike “bigger” than the death of Osama bin Laden.

Pertraeus — who served 37 years in the United States Army and rose to the rank of four-star general before becoming CIA director — also said Iraqis cheered Soleimani’s death.

“It’s impossible to overstate the significance of the attack that takes out Qassem Soleimani and the number two militia leader in Iraq as well, who also never dared to set foot in Iraq during the surge after we’ve missed him and he escaped,” Petraeus said, referring to No. 2 leader Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. “So this is bigger than bin Laden. It’s bigger than Baghdadi,” he said of the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, who U.S. forces took out last October.”

“The people are demonstrating on the streets and in unprecedented numbers since the revolution against the economic deprivation, the lack of employment opportunities and the plummeting of their quality of life. So, they’re not- by the way, they’re not that invested in the kinds of Iranian adventures that have been funded and carried out by the Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force under the leadership of Qassem Soleimani.”

