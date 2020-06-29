https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/just-arizona-governor-orders-bars-gyms-waterparks-theaters-close-least-30-days-curb-spread-covid-19/

Doug Ducey

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) on Monday ordered all bars, clubs, gyms, waterparks and theaters closed for at least 30 days to ‘slow the spread of Coronavirus.’

Here we go again.

Just in time for Fourth of July.

Rioting and looting is allowed, but no 4th of July parties.

Governor Ducey made his decision based on confirmed cases of Coronavirus soaring over the last week.

According to reports, daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

“We’re not going back to normal any time soon,” Ducey said Monday during a press conference.

Tucson.com reported:

With viral outbreaks continuing, Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday put off the start of school, closed bars, movie theaters and gyms, and issued new restrictions on swimming pools. The closures go into effect today, Monday, June 29, at 8 p.m. And forget organized Fourth of July celebrations. In a wide-ranging series of orders, the governor effectively conceded that his decision to allow people to go drinking, tube down the Salt or Gila rivers and go to water parks makes no sense, at least for the immediate future. The order is not permanent and will run only for a month. That paves the way for Labor Day festivities — assuming Ducey does not renew his orders.

