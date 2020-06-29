https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/los-angeles-supervisors-police-cuts/2020/06/29/id/974803

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ latest county budget recommendation, approved Monday, includes $145.4 million in cuts allocated to local police, including the elimination of the Special Victims Bureau and the major crimes bureau, reports KABC Los Angeles.

“I am very disappointed to report that significant cuts in County programs and personnel will be needed as a result of the serious economic downturn caused by this ongoing public health emergency,” Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai said. “This is not the outcome any of us wants to see, especially as our County staff continues to serve with great commitment during this crisis.”

The move comes amid protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May. Floyd, a Black man, was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva slammed the police budget cut.

“Every single move is taking away vital law enforcement services that is going to hurt people,” he said during a news conference Monday.

“I guess on the bright side, if I’m going to be sarcastic, they spared the homicide bureau. So if you’re dead, you’re alright, but if you’re not dead, well too bad,” Villanueva said during a news conference.

The budget also cuts the LASD’s Safe Streets Bureau (Gang Enforcement), Parks Bureau, Community Partnership Bureau (COPS Team) and Fraud & Cybercrimes Bureau.

