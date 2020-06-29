https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shootings-police-reform-crime-law-enforcement/2020/06/29/id/974728

Big cities across the country are reporting a large increase in the number of shootings amid calls for police reform, The Federalist reports.

New York City reported at least 83 shootings over the past nine days, Chicago logged 70 new shooting victims this weekend alone and Atlanta reported the number of shootings doubled from last year in the last three weeks. In early June, Los Angeles reported a 250% rise in homicides.

Shootings are taking place often times in broad daylight and victims are sometimes kids, according to The Federalist.

In Chicago, three children were shot and killed, the youngest was just 1 year old.

The increase in shootings comes as police have been scaling down enforcement as people protest law enforcement departments and call for police reform.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed to cut funding to the New York Police Department.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said NYC’s entire justice system is “imploding,” as cases are left uninvestigated.

“Each one of those represents somebody not being held accountable, and no consequences,” he said.

But the recent spike in shootings has some law enforcement officials calling for more latitude in handling violent criminals.

“Let’s keep violent offenders in jail longer, and let’s revamp the home monitoring system. It’s not working,” Chicago’s police Superintendent David Brown said, noting that violent offenders in the city are often let back onto the streets.

Community leaders also are calling for change as shootings surge in their neighborhoods.

“I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living in New York,” Brooklyn community leader Tony Herbert told The Federalist.

He said he wants to see stricter sentencing for illegal firearms as more shootings take place.

Local faith leaders are also asking for cops to step in and quell the violence.

“It would be an ultimate contradiction to march for justice for George Floyd and not say a word about a 3-year-old who can’t defend himself or speak for himself,” said Rev. Ira Acree. “Don’t miss the point. We say Black lives matter. Black babies’ lives matter more.”

