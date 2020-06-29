https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lori-loughlin-mossimo-giannulli-bel-air-country-club/2020/06/29/id/974680
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli resigned their memberships from the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club after a movement to throw them out, highlighted by the past president calling them “felons” as they are heading for prison from the college admissions scandal, according to reports.
Sources revealed to People that friends and members of the club had been “critical of their actions,” adding that “the backlash has been intense.” Loughlin and her husband “had no choice” other than to resign after severe backlash from their country club, which then suspended their membership.
In a letter by past club president Michael Gallagher, which was obtained by TMZ, the country club’s Board of Directors had “unanimously” voted to suspend the couple’s memberships.
“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members,” Gallagher, who wanted them kicked out, not suspended, wrote. “The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons,” he continued. “This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”
Speaking with People, the insider said Loughlin and Giannulli had been members of the club for several years and did not want to leave.
“The club has been an important part of their social life for a long time. They didn’t want to resign, but also felt they didn’t want to be a part of drama and hostility,” the source said. “They were upset about it, but felt like they had no choice. They didn’t feel welcomed.”
Loughlin has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.
Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison, pay $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community. Giannulli has agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service, according to People. The terms of their plea agreement is pending a judge’s approval.