At least two people were shot at the Black Lives Matter protest in Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.

Police have confirmed that one person has died from their injuries.

The shocking shooting was captured on a Facebook livestream, which has since been removed, but multiple people captured the clip.

First responders were seen putting a victim on a stretcher into an ambulance, but it is unclear how many people were shot or their conditions.

CONTENT WARNING: This video of today’s shooting at Jefferson Square Park was pulled from the FB livestream of one of Louisville’s more vocal protesters. Absolutely horrifying to see. To my friends, coworkers and anybody else down there, please be vigilant. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AT8PiOIKrG — John Boyle (@JBernardBoyle) June 28, 2020

“Officers cleared the park completely and have secured the entire area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation,” LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington told the Courier Journal on Saturday evening at 11:27 p.m. “Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement Saturday evening that he is “deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered.”

“It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene,” Fischer said. “My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

People have been gathering in that park for nearly a month to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in the city during a drug raid in March. The city was also subjected to violent riots at the end of May and beginning of June after the death of a criminal in Minneapolis Police custody.

On Sunday morning local WDRB reported on the shooter.

The shooter is a member of the movement.



Steven had been arrested before.

ABC reported:

Police arrested Steven Nelson Lopez in the shooting death of photographer Tyler Gerth at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville.

Lopez had been arrested twice before on rioting charges. He attended protests at the park. …Steven Nelson Lopez was taken into custody by police after being caught on surveillance video opening fire in Jefferson Square Park during a protest against Breonna Taylor’s death. Lopez will be charged with murder, according to authorities… Lopez had previously attended protests at the park and been arrested twice before on rioting related charges, according to Louisville police. Saturday’s demonstration was in response to Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police in March, when officers executing a no-knock search warrant shot her in her sleep. “While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful, things changed last night when shots rang out in the park, leaving one dead and one other shot,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement Sunday morning. “We are now clearing the park and it will stay cleared.”

