House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) doubled down on her accusation that congressional Republicans are “trying to get away with [the] murder” of George Floyd over their police reform legislation last week.

“So far, they were trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi said of the GOP during an interview with CBS News Radio Tuesday.

When asked on MSNBC if she’d apologize for her accusation, Pelosi responded, “absolutely, positively not. The fact is, I think you frankly in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing.”

On “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin tore into Pelosi, saying her accusation toward Republicans in Congress is another example of the Democrats’ “uncivil” and divisive agenda.

“When you have people like [Nancy Pelosi] who have no self control of their propaganda, their rhetoric, and they are very loud demagogues, you create a very uncivil environment in society. She’s the speaker of the House, but she’s acting like the court jester of the House,” Levin said.

“She says some very nasty things about the Republicans … and then she doubles down,” he added. “The Republicans are trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd? This is exactly my point to you, ladies and gentlemen. She is insane. She is unhinged.”

