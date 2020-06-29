https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/massive-mail-voter-fraud-identified-new-jersey-democrats-caught-harvesting-ballots-bundles-refuse-step-office/

Democrats were caught cheating again. This time it was in New Jersey. Another day another Democrat fraud committed.

The New Jersey Democrats were caught harvesting ballots and mailing them in bundled packs. Voter harvesting is illegal in New Jersey and most states.

The Democrats who were caught in the illegal scheme refuse to step down.

NBC New York reported:

All four men face multiple voting fraud charges. In addition to Jackson and Mendez, 51-year-old Shelim Khalique — the brother of Paterson councilman Shahin Khalique — and Abu Razyen, 21, were charged with vote-fraud counts. “Today’s charges send a clear message: if you try to tamper with an election in New Jersey, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Grewal on Thursday. “We will not allow a small number of criminals to undermine the public’s confidence in our democratic process.” The Board of Elections previously said about 800 votes would be set aside and not counted, amid charges they were found improperly bundled in mailboxes in Paterson as well as at a drop box in nearby Haledon. Jackson is accused of approaching voters in his district and collecting their mail-in ballots to deliver to the city’s Board of Elections himself, a violation of state election laws. The councilman allegedly had more than three ballots on him, none of which were his, and also received a voter’s ballot without it having been filled out or sealed. It was then handed over to the elections board sealed, the attorney general said in the charges. “Jackson is a public servant and has a distinct record of public service for many years,” Jackson’s attorney, Theodrore Kyles, said.

The Lid Blog reported that two Paterson, New Jersey politicians were caught committing massive voter fraud:

Democrats, the mainstream media, and Hollywood at-large continue to push for mail-in voting in the 2020 general elections. The reason why is simple. Mail-in ballots make election fraud easy. In Paterson, New Jersey, a city councilman, a councilman-elect, and two of their buddies just got caught with the hands in the mail-in ballot cookie jar. New Jersey State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal “announced voting fraud charges against Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-elect Alex Mendez, and two other men in connection with the May 12, 2020, special election in the City of Paterson. All four men are charged with criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots during the election,” Grewal said Jackson could see over 10 years in prison, Menendez 31 years. The investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) began when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service alerted the Attorney General’s Office that hundreds of mail-in ballots were found in a mailbox in Paterson. Numerous additional ballots were found in a mailbox in nearby Haledon.”

This was just another voter fraud scam committed by Democrats. This is what they do. They rig elections. It’s really the only way they can win.

