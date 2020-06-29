https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/july-4-celebrations-military/2020/06/29/id/974782

The Pentagon says it is providing 1,700 military troops and aircraft for flyovers at Independence Day celebrations across the nation this year, Stars and Stripes reports.

The personnel will be deployed to various “Salute to America” celebrations — Washington, D.C., Mount Rushmore, Baltimore, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia, according to the Department of Defense.

“The highlight of this year’s celebration will be our salute to the great cities of the American Revolution. DOD will provide aerial, musical and ceremonial support to this year’s celebration in Washington, D.C.,” Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon spokesman, said. “The flyovers will begin in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. From there, they will join other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America over our nation’s capital.”

The troops and flyovers are typical, though; as Stars and Stripes noted, the bill for 2019’s Lincoln Memorial event was significantly higher than previous years after President Donald Trump requested two unarmed Bradley Fighting Vehicles and an M1 Abrams tank for a static display during his speech.

Last year’s bill for that event was $13 million. The previous three years saw coists of roughly $6 million to $7 million, according to the Government Accountability Office.

This year’s D.C. parade has been canceled over coronavirus concerns, though Trump plans to speak from the South Lawn of the White House, and there will be a fireworks display over the National Mall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

