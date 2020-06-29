http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gcAC-YUS3dU/

NBA player Ja Morant has apologized for supporting a profane, anti-police message on his social media platform.

A fan edited the back of Morant’s No. 12 Memphis Grizzlies jersey to read: “F*ck 12.” A popular anti-police message. Morant then shared the post on Instagram with a caption reading: “nah fr tho.”

When Morant reposted the message on Twitter, he wrote: “want dat on my jersey fr.”

However, Morant’s support of the anti-police message was met with sharp backlash on social media. Hours later, Morant issued an apology.

“I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn’t clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share,” Morant said.

“My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors.

“I know there are good cops ’12’ out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me, and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies.”

Morant concluded, “We NEED good cops to step up and make sure others cops are not abusing their power.”

The Grizzlies shared Morant’s apology on Twitter, TMZ Sports reported.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

