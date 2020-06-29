https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-60000-pounds-of-chicken-nuggets-being-recalled_3405566.html

Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling about 59,800 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” officials said.

The Department of Agriculture announced the recall on June 28.

The product being recalled are 4-pound plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS.”

They have a best-by date of May 6, 2021.

They also have a lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package.

The cases have lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

The products also have “P-20728” printed on the packages.

The reason for the recall: The Waco, Texas-based company received a complaint from a customer about rubber pieces in the product. The statement says there has not been a confirmed report of any health reaction.

Where was it distributed: To retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

What consumers should do: Please throw away the producers or return them where you bought them. Anyone with questions should call (800) 321-1470.

