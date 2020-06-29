https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-fubotv-now-live/2020/06/29/id/974692

Newsmax TV, America’s fastest-growing cable news channel, has joined forces with fuboTV, one of the nation’s leading Live TV streaming platforms.

Newsmax has joined the channel lineup on fubo Standard, fuboTV’s basic package, which offers subscribers more than 100 leading sports, news, and entertainment channels, including programming for kids and families.

“fuboTV is offering TV viewers an exciting and growing platform for watching content across genres — news, sports, and entertainment,’’ Andrew Biggers, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution for Newsmax TV, said. “Newsmax is happy to bring a fresh voice to their subscribers, especially when demand for news is so strong.’’

Mihir Shah, Senior Director of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV, said: “Adding Newsmax to the fuboTV platform will give our users access to even more news programming, which is critical during these times as cord-cutters are looking for a variety of both national and local news to stay informed.

“We are excited to expand our content offering and to continue to provide fuboTV subscribers with the most robust news lineup of any liveTV streaming platform,’’ Shah said.

fubo Standard, which includes Newsmax TV, is available for $54.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. The package offers 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-rated networks for adults 18-49 with dozens of sports networks — including coverage of NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA and NCAA — and over 30,000 movies and shows on demand each month.

A fubo subscription includes personal cloud DVR, up to 6 user profiles, and two simultaneous streams with no contract or set top box required.

fuboTV is accessible via web, Apple and Android phones and tablets, connected devices and gaming consoles.

Both Newsmax TV and fuboTV have been leaders in the 21st-century media world, having enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past year.

Newsmax TV is America’s fastest-growing cable news network, targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective and is now available in 70 million pay TV homes. The channel provides 12 hours of original news content daily with programming focused on breaking news and hard-hitting analysis.

The Newsmax lineup includes shows with Sean Spicer, Greg Kelly, Chris Salcedo, Lyndsay Keith, Howie Carr, Michelle Malkin, Herman Cain, Alan Dershowitz, Alison Maloni, Mike Huckabee, John Bachman, and Nancy Brinker, famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, among others.

This past April fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups list in 2019, fuboTV is continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV.

fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry firsts for fuboTV include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018.

fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field, launched in 2019.

Among the networks Newsmax TV will now be a part of on fuboTV are: A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BeIN Sports, BET, Bravo, CBSN, Cartoon Network, CBSN, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, E!, The Food Network, fubo Sports Network, Golf Channel, Hallmark, HGTV, The History Channel, HLN, IFC, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, NBCSN, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Paramount Networks, POP, Smithsonian Channel, Sundance TV, Syfy, TBS, TCM, TNT, The Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, Univision, USA , The Weather Channel, WeTV, VH1 and Fox.

Newsmax TV is carried in more than 70 million MVPD and paid OTT homes in the U.S., including on Directv, Dish, Xfinity, Fios, U-verse, Cox, Spectrum, and Optimum.

