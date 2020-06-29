https://www.dailywire.com/news/pandemic-potential-new-virus-that-can-reportedly-infect-humans-found-in-china

A new flu virus has been discovered in China that can reportedly infect humans and that experts are warning has “pandemic potential” as the world still grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which also originated in China.

Scientists say that the new flu strain was recently discovered in pigs and they are “concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak,” the BBC reported. “They say, it has ‘all the hallmarks’ of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring. As it’s new, people could have little or no immunity to the virus.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

