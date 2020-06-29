https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-unilaterally-extends-unconstitutional-proxy-voting-scheme-another-45-days/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme for another 45 days.

This is pure lawlessness and unprecedented corruption.

Whatever is passed cannot become law said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Dems extend their free pass to skip work altogether while a few Members vote multiple times for districts they don’t even represent,” Minority House Whip Steve Scalise said on Monday.

🚨 BREAKING → Nancy Pelosi just unilaterally extended her proxy voting scheme for ANOTHER 45 DAYS. As Americans get back to work, Dems extend their free pass to skip work altogether while a few Members vote multiple times for districts they don’t even represent. Unbelievable. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 29, 2020

Recall, last month the House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

“The House made its will clear two weeks ago when it voted to implement remote voting by proxy and other necessary measures to ensure that Congress can continue to protect lives and livelihoods,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously said in a statement. “The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses.”

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said proxy voting in the House is a “dereliction of its duty by its members.”

Last month, ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress.

“The Constitution of the United States spells it out many times. Congress must physically assemble and hold a quorum in order to conduct the People’s business,” Kevin McCarthy said.

