https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dementia-democrats-rasmussen-reports-presidential/2020/06/29/id/974771
Twenty percent of likely Democratic voters think former Vice President Joe Biden is suffering from “some form” of dementia, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.
Overall, 38% of likely voters think Biden has some form of dementia, while 48% disagree, and 14% say they are not sure.
Sixty-six percent of likely Republican voters believe Biden is suffering from dementia, and 61% of all voters believe it is important for the Democratic presidential frontrunner to address the dementia issue publicly.
The poll also found:
- 86% say a candidate’s health is important to their vote, while 56% believe all major presidential candidates should at least release their most recent medical records.
- 51% of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters agree it is important for Biden to address the dementia issue publicly. This view is shared by 81% of Republicans.
- 93% of the voters who think Biden is suffering from dementia feel it is important for him to address the issue publicly.
- Men are more likely than women to think Biden is suffering from some sort of dementia.
The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted June 25-28 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.