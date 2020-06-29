https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dementia-democrats-rasmussen-reports-presidential/2020/06/29/id/974771

Twenty percent of likely Democratic voters think former Vice President Joe Biden is suffering from “some form” of dementia, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.

Overall, 38% of likely voters think Biden has some form of dementia, while 48% disagree, and 14% say they are not sure.

Sixty-six percent of likely Republican voters believe Biden is suffering from dementia, and 61% of all voters believe it is important for the Democratic presidential frontrunner to address the dementia issue publicly.

The poll also found:

86% say a candidate’s health is important to their vote, while 56% believe all major presidential candidates should at least release their most recent medical records.

51% of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters agree it is important for Biden to address the dementia issue publicly. This view is shared by 81% of Republicans.

93% of the voters who think Biden is suffering from dementia feel it is important for him to address the issue publicly.

Men are more likely than women to think Biden is suffering from some sort of dementia.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted June 25-28 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

