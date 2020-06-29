https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/reddit-bans-extremely-popular-donald-subreddit-channel-just-five-months-election/

The Masters of the Universe banned another pro-Trump platform today–-

Reddit just banned the extremely popular subreddit channel The Donald on Monday.

Reddit quarantined the LARGEST Pro-Trump forum previously after threats from far left activists.

Reddit banned the channel today just five months before the national election.

It’s too bad there is no one out there to defend Trump supporters from the continued censorship online.

Far Left Axios reported

Reddit says it is banning its controversial subreddit channel r/The_Donald, one of the company’s largest political communities and a longstanding hub of support for President Trump, along with 2,000 other subreddit groups and users that violate new content policies aimed at hate speech.

Why it matters: Reddit becomes the latest social media platform, in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, to take action against Trump or his supporters for violating rules or misleading users.

What they’re saying: In a conversation with reporters, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said that the company tried everything it could to avoid outright banning The_Donald subreddit channel for years, but the group continued to violate the site’s content policies.

He said the company tried to approach The_Donald users in good faith over the years, but they continued to break Reddit’s rules, like upvoting more rule-breaking content and antagonizing Reddit and other Reddit communities.

“It was becoming clear that the company’s values and the way discourse was playing out on the platform was one of the main things we wanted to fix in our content policy update,” Huffman said.

Reddit is initially banning about 2,000 subreddit groups and users, the vast majority of which are inactive.

