https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/29/report-is-china-committing-demographic-genocide-against-the-uighurs-right-now-n587858

The AP today published a shocking report of China’s effort to control and over time eliminate its Uighur minority population.

The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children. While individual women have spoken out before about forced birth control, the practice is far more widespread and systematic than previously known, according to an AP investigation based on government statistics, state documents and interviews with 30 ex-detainees, family members and a former detention camp instructor. The campaign over the past four years in the far west region of Xinjiang is leading to what some experts are calling a form of “demographic genocide.”

Those are the opening paragraphs of a must-read expose revealing, in shocking detail, how China under current premier Xi Jinping has become both a totalitarian and genocidal regime. China’s concentration camps have already been exposed. In late 2019, as the Wuhan virus was just beginning to break out, the BBC reported on China’s large-scale high-tech brainwashing regime in those concentration camps.

Detainees are awarded points for their “ideological transformation, study and training, and compliance with discipline”, the memo says. The punishment-and-reward system helps determine whether inmates are allowed contact with family and when they are released. They are only considered for release once four Communist Party committees have seen evidence they have been transformed. The leaked documents also reveal how the Chinese government uses mass surveillance and a predictive-policing programme that analyses personal data. One document shows how the system flagged 1.8m people simply because they had a data sharing app called Zapya on their phone. The authorities then ordered the investigation of 40,557 of them “one by one”. The document says “if it is not possible to eliminate suspicion” they should be sent for “concentrated training”.

That’s just a small part of the BBC report. These are true concentration camps, powered by the latest surveillance technology and psychological manipulation techniques.

And now, according to the AP, the camps are also mass sterilization facilities and abortion mills.

Once in the detention camps, women are subjected to forced IUDs and what appear to be pregnancy prevention shots, according to former detainees. They are also made to attend lectures on how many children they should have. Seven former detainees told the AP that they were force-fed birth control pills or injected with fluids, often with no explanation. Many felt dizzy, tired or ill, and women stopped getting their periods. After being released and leaving China, some went to get medical check-ups and found they were sterile. It’s unclear what former detainees were injected with, but Xinjiang hospital slides obtained by the AP show that pregnancy prevention injections, sometimes with the hormonal medication Depo-Provera, are a common family planning measure. Side effects can include headaches and dizziness.

And:

In December 2017, on a visit from Kazakhstan back to China, Gulzia Mogdin was taken to a hospital after police found WhatsApp on her phone. A urine sample revealed she was two months pregnant with her third child. Officials told Mogdin she needed to get an abortion and threatened to detain her brother if she didn’t. During the procedure, medics inserted an electric vacuum into her womb and sucked her fetus out of her body.

That’s what abortion is.

Xi is China’s harshest and most draconian premier in years. AP is likely to lose access to China just for publishing this report, but they have done the world a service by publishing it.

