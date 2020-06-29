https://www.dailywire.com/news/representative-of-irans-supreme-leader-delightedly-preaches-death-to-america-being-heard-from-mouths-of-the-americans-themselves

On June 19, an ayatollah who represents Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, noting the rioting in American cities and the concurrent leftist attacks on American history, delightedly delivered a sermon in which he chortled that now Americans themselves are saying. “Death to America!”

As MEMRI translated and reported, Iranian Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkam, who represents Khamenei in the Fars province, stated:

The entire world has seen with its very eyes that today, America cannot be the main decision-maker when it comes to strategic matters in the world. We are unequivocally informing the American administration, Republicans and Democrats alike: If you’ve shut your ears with cotton balls, remove them [so you can hear]. The sound of America being shattered and of its collapse, is being heard all over the world. The shout of the Iranian nation, which has been leading the fight against America for 40 years, is being heard from mouths of the Americans themselves: Death to America!

The audience repeated: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!”

The movement to replace the traditional perspective on American history with a fundamentally anti-American one, whether articulated by leftists such as Howard Zinn or those who seek to destroy monuments dedicated to true American heroes, has gained a strong foothold among some Americans.

Henry Olsen, writing in The Washington Post, noted the principle articulated in the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal, then pointed out the malignity of protesters tearing down statues to the men who fought for those principles:

Protesters who tear down statues to brave warriors who fought to more fully implement that principle mock and dishonor the idea that enables us to become a more perfect union. George Washington owned slaves, but he also founded a nation dedicated to the idea whose incompatibility with slavery made its eradication inevitable. Defacing or toppling his monuments dishonors the country. More than any man save Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant destroyed the Confederacy with his magisterial generalship. As president, he tried to extend the Civil War’s purpose by presiding over the Reconstruction of the South, an effort that was abandoned only after he left office. Toppling his statue — as protesters did in San Francisco, citing a slave whom Grant was gifted and later freed before the war — is ahistorically ludicrous.

Last September, after the attacks on two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia that destroyed 5% of the world’s oil supply, prompting accusations from the U.S. government that the attacks were launched by Iran, a top Iranian general boasted that U.S. sites were in range of Iranian missiles and Iran was ready for a “full-fledged” war.

Amirali Hajizadeh, who heads Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace, bragged, “Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” adding “Iran has always been ready for a ‘full-fledged’ war,” as quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency and reported by Reuters.

