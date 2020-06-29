https://www.theblaze.com/news/retired-police-officer-hoa-flag

A retired sheriff’s deputy is taking a stand after his homeowner’s association ordered that he take down a Blue Lives Matter flag hung outside his house.

Sean Kennedy spent 25 years enforcing the law as a Pasco County sheriff’s deputy and chooses to fly the Blue Lives Matter flag — a gray, blue, and white flag designed like the American flag — outside his house to honor fallen law enforcement.

Sean Kennedy with his Blue Lives Matter flag. (Image source: WFLA-TV screenshot)

Kennedy lives with his family in a neighborhood in New Port Richey — a town north of Tampa — where a homeowner’s association says that lawns must be neatly manicured and cars must be parked in garages.

Apparently, only the American flag is allowed, too.

According to WFLA-TV, Kennedy was recently sent a letter by his HOA claiming he was in violation of neighborhood rules and demanded that he remove the Blue Lives Matter flag within 14 days or face “further action.”

“While we support your patriotism, the American Flag does need to be the traditional American Flag,” the letter said, in part.

Image source: WFLA-TV screenshot

Kennedy, however, said he will not comply with the request.

“I’m not taking it down. It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years and I believe in, so, and it’s definitely not racist, it’s definitely not hatred,” Kennedy told WFLA. “It’s just a tribute to law enforcement officers and firemen who died.”

The retired police officer said the timing of the violation notice is no coincidence; he told WFLA that one of his neighbors informed him that someone in the neighborhood complained about the flag.

“I think it’s self-explanatory what’s going on … the hatred toward the police,” Kennedy said.

