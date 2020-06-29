https://www.dailywire.com/news/sacha-baron-cohen-crashes-gun-rights-event-posing-as-racist-country-singer-crowd-turns-on-him

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is up to his old tricks again. This time he crashed a gun rights event in Washington, where he posed as a racist country singer before the crowd reportedly “turned on him” and his security whisked him away.

According to Variety, Cohen infiltrated the event “March for Our Rights 3” headed by the organization Washington Three Percenters, a pro-gun group Variety describes as a “right-wing militia organization,” where he sang a racist song before the crowd after posing as a country musician.

“According to social media posts from the event’s organizers, Baron Cohen disguised himself as the leader of a political action committee who wanted to sponsor the rally,” reported Variety. “He brought his own security team who prevented organizers from kicking him off stage once he began singing and turning off the power to his microphone.”

Once the actor took the stage, he performed a song while having members of the crowd repeat the overtly racist lyrics back to him. The song focused on “injecting Obama, Clinton and Fauci with the ‘Wuhan flu’ and chopping up members of the World Health Organization ‘like the Saudis do.’”

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his a**. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia event in Olympia today. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security & then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen “Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up like the Saudis do”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qnYMNYLv1l — Justice for Floyd ➡️ I Can’t Breathe (@InsideASCIF) June 28, 2020

Exactly what Baron Cohen was performing the prank for has not yet been confirmed. Speculation suggests it may have been for his Showtime program “Who Is America?” which has lampooned people to the right-of-center.

In a statement, James Connor Blair, a Councilman in Yelm, Washington, described how the stunt unfolded, ending with Baron Cohen escaping in a private ambulance.

“Sacha Baron Cohen pulled A bulls**t stunt at the ‘March for Our Rights 3’ event. Disguised as a PAC out of Southern California, paid for the stage set up and musical entertainment,” said Blair in the statement. “Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing much of racist, hateful, disgusting as s**t. His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport. It was a setup, and smack in the face of the great people who put on this event, including Allen Acosta, Tessa Ashley, and Matt Marshall disgusted with what Sacha did off of the bulls**t stunt.”

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

