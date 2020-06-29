https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-communist-party-hong-kong-military/2020/06/29/id/974636

The Communist Party of China seeks to build up the nation’s military so they can dominate the world, Florida Sen. Rick Scott warned in an interview with the Federalist on Monday.

He said that if they succeed in their goal, “my kids and my grandkids will not live in a world where there’s a lot of personal freedom … They don’t believe in anybody’s individual rights. You can see what they’re doing in Hong Kong right now. You can look at how they run the country. Look at their threats against Taiwan.”

The Republican senator said “it’s gonna be a very difficult time because we have allowed Communist China to take advantage of us for decades. We’ve elected people that have been apologists for Communist China. We have people that have allowed them to take advantage of our citizens, take our jobs, take our companies.”

However, Scott, one of the leading China hawks in the Senate, said the American people need to understand it is up to them to turn the tide.

“If you care about your family … and your neighborhood, and your friends, then buy American products and don’t buy anything from Communist China,” he said.

He emphasized that “when you buy products there, you’re supporting that Communist China Party that is the anathema of what you believe in, in this country,” adding, “There’s plenty of legislation we can do to hold them accountable, but reality is, if we stop buying from them, we hold them accountable faster than any of the other ways.”

He also said it is up to the American people to elect the correct leadership to confront China, charging that presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden “clearly is an apologist for China.”

